KOREAN Air showed unique suites for newlyweds — photos

The updated first class of the Korean Air planes. Photo: Korean Air.

The airline KOREAN Air has introduced the new suites in its business class, where passengers can relax in comfortable armchairs with a partition that can be removed.

It was reported by The Sun.

Unique suites for newlyweds

The company KOREAN Air was named the world's best airline according to AirlineRatings.com and received the World's Best Airlines Awards 2025.

The new business class suites were designed by the PriestmanGoode company. They are equipped with USB-C connectors, wireless charging ports and 24-inch screens.

The spacious seats can be converted into soft beds that are two metres long. Lovers can lower the partition between the middle seats and fall asleep in each other's arms.

The airline called the new seats "honeymoon seats". The updated first class is already flying passengers to London, Paris, and New York.

The first class seat of the Korean Air planes. Photo: Korean Air.

The seats in the Korean Air planes. Photo: Korean Air.

