The most beautiful castles in the world — top 5 locations

Castles keep famous historical events within their walls. They are known for their architectural grandeur, romantic and mysterious legends.

The most beautiful castles in the world were selected by CNN.

Himeji Castle in Japan

The elegant building of the XVII century is a national treasure of Japan and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is called the White Heron Castle because of its similarity in architecture to a large bird. It offers daily guided tours in Japanese and English.

Himeji Castle. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany

King Ludwig II ordered its construction in the late 1800s. Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Alps and Bavarian plains, the castle is a favorite of filmmakers. Neuschwanstein is a favorite location for filmmakers. It can be seen in The Great Escape movie.

Neuschwanstein Castle. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Alcazar Castle in Spain

The Alcázar is located on a narrow, rocky promontory that offers incredible views of the plains of Old Castile in central Spain. This castle features a drawbridge, round watchtowers, a sturdy fortress, and opulent royal chambers.

Alcazar Castle. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Pena National Palace in Portugal

Pena Castle, built in the 19th century, sits on a hilltop near the city of Sintra, Portugal. Its architecture combines Gothic, Moorish, and Renaissance styles. With its bright red and yellow pattern and clock tower, the castle looks much more playful than other gloomy European castles.

Pena Palace in Portugal. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Kalmar Castle in Sweden

It was founded during the final years of the Viking era. It is named after the Kalmar Strait on the Baltic Sea, which it overlooks. In addition to exhibitions, children's activities, and guided tours, the castle, the only preserved Renaissance castle in Scandinavia, hosts special events. Notably, it is hosting an exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifacts until November 2025.

Kalmar Castle. Photo: tripadvisor.com

