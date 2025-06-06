Why you should visit Rome — the Italian 'open-air museum'

The Colosseum in Rome. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Europe is full of incredible cities with fascinating histories, cultures, and cuisines. However, there is one destination that is especially worth visiting for those who like to walk during their vacations, the Mirror UK writes.

What makes Rome, Italy unique?

GuruWalk experts have recognized Rome as the 'most walkable city in Europe'.

"The Eternal City remains a key destination for travellers fascinated by ancient history. The Colosseum, the Pantheon and the Baroque squares make Rome an open-air museum that deserves to be explored thoroughly, step by step," the experts noted.

The Italian capital has long been a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year. The Colosseum, where people came to watch gladiator fights and other performances, is one of the country's most popular attractions.

Hiking enthusiasts should climb the legendary Spanish Steps for unrivaled views of the city.

Next, take a trip to the Trevi Fountain. About 3,000 euros are thrown into it every day, and this money goes to charity every year. According to legend, throwing one coin over your shoulder guarantees a return to Rome, throwing a second coin guarantees a new romance, and throwing a third coin guarantees marriage.

Rome streets. Photo: tripadvisor.com

From the fountain, you can walk to the Pantheon, one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings in the city. There, you can learn a lot about Roman culture and architecture.

The top 10 cities for walking in Europe are:

Rome, Italy Budapest, Hungary Madrid, Spain Prague, Czech Republic Barcelona, Spain Lisbon, Portugal London, UK Florence, Italy Amsterdam, Netherlands Berlin, Germany

