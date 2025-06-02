The atmospheric city in Norway — why you should visit Bergen

The city of Bergen in Norway. Photo: tripadvisor.com

The Norwegian city of Bergen is located in the north of Europe and is known as the "Gateway to the Fjords". Tourists admire its incredible views.

Why should you visit Bergen?

Bergen has dozens of hiking trails to suit all tastes, leading to remote forests or viewpoints offering panoramic views of the city.

For those who don't want to spend a lot of energy climbing mountains, the cable car is a great option. It will take you to the top of Mount Ulriken, the highest mountain in the area, 700 meters above sea level, in just five minutes. At the top of the mountain is the Skyskraperen restaurant, which serves traditional Scandinavian cuisine.

In the center of Bergen is the historic pier and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Briggen, a series of colorful wooden buildings that were once the most important trading center in Northern Europe for the export of dried fish. Today, the city's main street is lined with souvenir shops, cafes, bars, and clubs.

Fjords in Bergen. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Autumn fjords in Bergen. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Mountains in Bergen. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Bergen also has many stylish, modern bars and atmospheric, old-fashioned pubs with delicious beer. If you're new to the city, you should visit the Flåmsbrygga Hotel. The pub serves about 40 different beers and has a small distillery that produces its own aquavit, gin, vodka, and mead. The interior is inspired by Scandinavian mythology. There is a nine-meter fireplace with dragon heads and driftwood walls. From the outside, it resembles a church on stilts.

