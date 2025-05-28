What seats to take for someone who is afraid to fly — tips for tourists

A child is afraid of traveling by plane. Photo: Pinterest

The flight attendant told us which seats to book and which part of the plane to avoid if you are afraid of flying. By choosing the right rows, you minimize anxiety.

This was reported by the Daily Express.

Advertisement

Tips for those who are afraid to fly

The expert advised to take the first rows on the plane, where no one can recline their seat in front of you.

"These seats also have more leg room and, due to their location at the front of cabins, they can provide priority boarding and exit. Passengers in these seats will also be served first in that cabin, meaning you get to enjoy your food and drink first too," the flight attendant said.

For those who are afraid of heights, she recommended that they always avoid the last rows of the plane. This warning is not related to the location of the toilets.

A tourist travels by plane. Photo: pexels.com

" The rear of the aircraft can be the most uncomfortable, especially during periods of turbulence. This is because the tail of the plane tends to experience the most motion, so the ride is bumpier than at the front, a bit like it is on a bus," the flight attendant said.

Earlier, we wrote that a tourist told how to choose a better plane seat at no extra payment.

Also, a doctor explains why you shouldn't wear leggings on an airplane.