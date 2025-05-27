Wait, McDonald's sell alcohol in this country

A McDonald's restaurant. Illustrative photo: pexels.com

McDonald's menus change from country to country, and a recent traveler to Spain discovered just how different — and delicious — those changes can be. After visiting one of the country's top fast food locations, he shared his thoughts on a surprising local menu item that left a lasting impression.

The Daily Express wrote about it.

Advertisement

Beer in McDonald's

The man visited a Benidorm restaurant with an incredible terrace view. The Spanish branch even serves a craft beer called McBeer. He couldn't pass up such an unusual offering from McDonald's and ordered the McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni with fries to accompany it. Neither dish was to his taste.

He also tried the Italian Taster McShaker Fries. He put them in a bag and shook them to mix them with spices and oil. However, he did not like them either.

The beer, however, was quite tasty, and he advises anyone who is planning a visit to Benidorm, Spain, to try it.

As a reminder, we wrote about the African country that's better than Turkey, Spain, and Portugal for a vacation.

We also wrote about the unusual McDonald's in Italy.