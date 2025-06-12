Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
One of the most expensive McDonald's in the world — which city

Publication time 13 June 2025 13:55
McDonald's in Turkey — One of the most expensive McDonald's in the world
McDonald's restaurant. Photo: pexels.com
The vacationer was shocked by how expensive McDonald's meals were. The restaurant located in Turkey.

Emziereviews posted a corresponding video on TikTok.

McDonald's is a well-known restaurant with delicious food and affordable prices. It is available in many countries around the world. A tourist visited one of the chain's restaurants at Antalya Airport in Turkey.

According to the traveler, a Big Mac at this Turkish McDonald's costs £37 ($23 — ed). Other drinks and dishes also have a "sky-high" price tag.

"We got two triple cheeseburgers, a medium Coke, and a medium fries, and it cost £37 ($50 — ed.) in total," she said.

Some users in the comments supported the tourist, while others noted that she could have dined elsewhere.

Earlier, we wrote that the tourist told how to choose a better plane seat at no extra payment. Also, the doctor explains why you shouldn't wear leggings on an airplane.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
