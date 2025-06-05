Discover Africa’s Island with Incredible Wildlife

The nature of Madagascar. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Africa is becoming more and more popular with tourists from all over the world. Last year, 74 million people visited the continent.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

Why should you visit the island of Madagascar?

The island country of Madagascar is not unfairly unpopular among tourists, with just over 126,000 visitors last year. It is located on the southeast coast of Africa and is the fourth largest island in the world and the second largest island country.

Madagascar impresses tourists with its unspoilt national parks, where tourists can observe whale sharks and humpback whales in their natural environment.

Since the island separated from the African continent (approximately 160 million years ago), it has developed a unique ecosystem and wildlife. Approximately 95% of Madagascar's reptiles, 89% of its plants, and 92% of its mammals are found nowhere else on Earth.

The island is also home to more than 11,000 endemic plant species, including seven species of baobabs.

The beauty of Madagascar. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Madagascar is also home to a huge variety of mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. In particular, the island is home to the Silky Sifaka, a lemur, which is one of the rarest mammals on earth. It is called the "angel of the forest" because of its beautiful and white fur.

Earlier, we wrote about the city in Europe with atmospheric bars and beautiful fjords. We also shared valuable tips for tourists who are afraid to fly.