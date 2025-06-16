Uber Copter and Boat set to launch in Italy

Uber helicopter. Photo: Uber

This summer, American international transport company Uber will launch helicopter and boat tours at one of Italy's popular resorts. Tourists will be able to book a helicopter to the island of Capri, and Uber Boat will offer cruises along the Amalfi Coast.

The Daily Express reported it.

Helicopter ride in Italy

It is reported that Uber Copter will depart from an exclusive helipad in Sorrento to the island of Capri in Italy. The private twin-engine helicopter will be operated by two pilots.

Groups of up to six people can pre-book flights, which cost €250 per person or €1,500 per trip.

Tourists can also take a four-hour private charter cruise along the Amalfi Coast on the Italian Gozzo 35 Uber Boat.

Uber helicopter. Photo: Uber

Uber Copter and Uber Boat will be available in less than a month and will operate every weekend from July 26 to August 23. They can be booked at least 48 hours in advance from anywhere in Italy via the Uber Reserve app.

The helicopter will depart at 9 a.m. from Sorrento and return at 5 p.m. from Capri, while the four-hour cruise will depart a little later, at 10 a.m. from the Sorrento pier.

