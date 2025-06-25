Stunning new SPA opens in Iceland — first photos revealed

Laugarás Lagoon. Photo: laugaraslagoon.is

The new water attraction will open in one of the safest countries in Europe. It is the SPA complex Laugarás Lagoon in Iceland.

What is unique about Laugarás Lagoon?

Laugarás Lagoon is the new two-storey SPA complex with swimming pools and waterfalls with thermal waters. It is located approximately 130 km from the airport or 100 km from Reykjavik (approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes by car).

Its hallmark is a cascading waterfall that descends from the second to the first floor. Visitors to the complex can enjoy the infinity pool, which offers views of the Icelandic landscape. In particular, in winter you can enjoy the beauty of the Northern Lights.

The hotel also has a secluded grotto for a private retreat and two saunas with views of the pine forest and the Hvita River.

Laugarás Lagoon. Photo: laugaraslagoon.is

The new SPA complex in Europe. Photo: laugaraslagoon.is

Swimming pools in Iceland. Photo: laugaraslagoon.is

The complex has a bar and a restaurant. Some drinks are included in the ticket price. The restaurant serves fresh soups and salads, as well as grilled lamb and cod cooked over low heat.

Tickets to the new SPA start from EUR 50. Children under seven are not allowed to enter the Lagoon, but they can dine in the restaurant.

The Lagoon opens on August 15 and will be open all year round, with a reduced schedule during the winter season from October to May.

