Discover Hurgada — African city with golden beaches and clear waters

The beaches of Hurghada. Photo: tripadvisor.com

The holiday season is in full swing, and many people are traveling to different parts of the world to relax and recharge. There's nothing like a trip to a sunny seaside resort, and this African city is an ideal choice for tourists.

A beautiful resort in Africa

Hurghada, located on the west coast of the Red Sea in Egypt, is a beautiful seaside city. It has a 40-kilometer-long coastline covered with golden, sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Sun-loving travelers will be delighted by this beautiful place, as the climate is warm year-round, with summer temperatures reaching 30 degrees.

Diving is the resort's specialty, and there are numerous shops and schools dedicated to this activity. Tourists can also try windsurfing, kite surfing, yachting, and snorkeling.

The beach in Hurghada. Photo: tripadvisor.com

It's also worth visiting the areas surrounding the resort. The old town of El Dahar, located north of Hurghada, impresses visitors with its narrow streets, bustling markets, inviting cafés, and ancient temples.

