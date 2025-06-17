Top 10 most liveable cities in 2025 — is yours on the list?

Danish Copenhagen. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Experts from the Economist Intelligence Unit have assessed the world's largest cities in 30 categories. They ranked them according to the level of stability, healthcare, culture, environment, and infrastructure of these regions.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

The best city to live in the world

Danish Copenhagen topped the ranking with a high score of 98. For the first time in three years, the Danish capital has displaced Vienna from the top spot. Copenhagen received 100 points for stability, infrastructure, and education.

Austrian Vienna was ranked second this year due to the high number of petty and violent crimes, the threat of terror, military conflict, and civil unrest.

The Austrian capital's stability index dropped to 95 after a bomb threat at a Taylor Swift concert in August 2024 and a planned attack on the city's railway station in 2025.

Despite the drop, Vienna still has a score of 97.1 and is tied with Switzerland's Zurich.

The top 10 most liveable cities in the world:

Copenhagen, Denmark; Vienna, Austria; Zurich, Switzerland; Melbourne, Australia; Geneva, Switzerland; Sydney, Australia; Osaka, Japan; Auckland, New Zealand; Adelaide, Australia; Vancouver, Canada.

