How to sleep during a long flight — tips

Passenger sleeps on the plane. Photo: Freepik

During long flights, travelers simply need to get some sleep. However, it is not easy to fall asleep in an airplane seat amidst the hustle and bustle.

Advertisement

Daily Express writes about it.

How to relax during a long flight

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant shared tips for getting a good night's sleep despite the noise from small children and the plane's engine. She recommends that passengers bring a warm hoodie on the plane, even in the summer. The temperature on an airplane can fluctuate greatly, so you may get cold.

The flight attendant advised passengers to bring quality pillows and eye masks, items that are not worth skimping on. You can also buy earplugs in advance, or play soothing music or white noise through your headphones.

"While you might be tempted to accept the offer of a coffee or a refreshing gin and tonic from the aircrew, it's best to resist. Both alcohol and caffeine can seriously disrupt your sleep," flight attendant says.

Passengers on the plane. Photo: freepik.com

The flight attendant also recommended that tourists choose a window seat when booking a ticket, even if it costs extra.

"You can lean on the fuselage for a little extra comfort, perhaps wadding up that hoodie you were wearing as an improvised pillow, and as an added bonus, you will have control of the window blind," she added.

As a reminder, we wrote about African Dubai — the impressive megacity with luxury homes, and an incredible island country with some of the world's best beaches.