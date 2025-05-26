The island country with beautiful and deserted beaches

The beach of the Republic of Kiribati. Photo: tripadvisor.com

The stunning island country in the central Pacific Ocean impresses tourists with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. We are talking about the Republic of Kiribati.

What is unique about the Republic of Kiribati?

The Republic is located in the Micronesia sub-region of Oceania and consists of 33 islands. They are distributed among three island groups — the Phoenix, Line, and Gilbert Islands, where the capital of the Republic, South Tavara, is located.

Kiritimati (also known as Christmas Island) is the largest island in the country and is considered one of the most beautiful holiday destinations. The island's area is only 811 square kilometres, making it the world's smallest country on land.

Although not many tourists dare to visit this country, Kiribati is known for its stunning coastline and impressive beaches. Among the most famous is the golden sand beach on the island of Aranuca. It is surrounded by lagoons and a reef that is ideal for snorkelling.

Another stunning coast is the quiet beach on Christmas Island, where you can dive and see several species of colorful fish, turtles, and World War II shipwrecks.

