One of the cities in Africa became interesting to tourists

Tinubu Square in Nigeria. Photo: From open sources

Lagos, Nigeria, one of the most populous and richest cities in Africa, is growing rapidly. One day, it may compete with Dubai.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why has Lagos become interesting for investors from all over the world?

Today, Lagos, Africa, is considered to be the sixth most populous metropolis on the planet. Approximately 20 million people live in an area of about 1,200 square miles, and the annual population growth rate is 6%.

Investors who invest heavily in real estate development in the UAE have become interested in this city. They consider the real estate market to be promising in Lagos because of its accessibility and cultural significance.

However, many Lagos residents live in informal settlements with limited access to clean water, electricity, and sanitation.

Broad Street in Nigeria. Photo: From open sources

The high level of traffic and public transport systems that cannot keep up with demand are also a problem, although officials are working to address them.

However, experts warn that significant investment in infrastructure and urban planning is needed to avoid the serious problems that the city may face.

