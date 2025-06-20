In Mallorca, tourists are fined €750 — the reason

One of the beaches in Mallorca. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Tourists planning a trip to Mallorca, Spain, may face fines of up to €750 for buying from illegal street vendors.

The Daily Express reported this.

Mallorca fines street shoppers

Anyone caught buying goods from illegal street vendors will have to pay a fine. These strict rules were introduced last month.

The local government decree, which took effect on May 26, is part of a broader program by the Majorca City Council to combat unlicensed trade in popular tourist areas.

The document states, "Anyone buying items such as sunglasses, jewelry, counterfeit clothing, drinks, or other goods from illegal street vendors will face a fine of up to €750".

A tourist goes shopping in Spain. Photo: freepik.com

Sellers may face even more severe fines, ranging from €750 to €1,500.

