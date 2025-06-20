Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Main Travel Tourists are fined up to 750 euros on one of Spain's islands

Tourists are fined up to 750 euros on one of Spain's islands

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 June 2025 16:58
In Mallorca, tourists are fined €750 — the reason
One of the beaches in Mallorca. Photo: tripadvisor.com
Mallorca fines street shoppers

Tourists planning a trip to Mallorca, Spain, may face fines of up to €750 for buying from illegal street vendors.

The Daily Express reported this.

Mallorca fines street shoppers

Anyone caught buying goods from illegal street vendors will have to pay a fine. These strict rules were introduced last month.

The local government decree, which took effect on May 26, is part of a broader program by the Majorca City Council to combat unlicensed trade in popular tourist areas.

The document states, "Anyone buying items such as sunglasses, jewelry, counterfeit clothing, drinks, or other goods from illegal street vendors will face a fine of up to €750".

A fine of up to 750 euros - tourists are punished on one of the islands of Spain - photo 1
A tourist goes shopping in Spain. Photo: freepik.com

Sellers may face even more severe fines, ranging from €750 to €1,500.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
