Main Travel Breaking these rules in Spain could cost you €3,000

Breaking these rules in Spain could cost you €3,000

Publication time 23 June 2025 19:42
Top holiday fines in Spain — and how to avoid them
One of the beaches in Barcelona. Photo: Pinterest
Key words How to avoid getting a fine in Spain

Spain has always been and remains a favorite holiday destination for many tourists. However, the country has strict rules, and violations are subject to heavy fines.

The Sun writes about it.

How to avoid getting a fine in Spain

Many tourists like to drink while on holiday, but there are restrictions that prohibit holidaymakers from drinking alcohol in public places, including streets, parks, and beaches. Violators can be fined up to €3,000.

Last year, Spain also passed the new law giving local municipalities the right to fine anyone caught smoking on the beach. Depending on the area, those who violate the ban will have to pay up to €2,000.

Two popular Spanish cities have strict rules about where swimwear can be worn. In Barcelona, people can only wear bikinis on the beach, and holidaymakers caught topless in the city centre can be fined up to €300. In Mallorca, such a violation will cost you €600.

Breaking these rules in Spain could cost you €3,000 — photo 1
One of the beaches in Spain. Photo: Pinterest

The country also monitors order on the streets. People who return to their hotels or wander between bars between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. may be fined €500 for excessive noise.

Spain also severely punishes those who like to ride without a ticket. Travelling without a valid ticket can result in a fine of up to €100.

Fines for littering in Spain range from €100 to €3,000. The amount depends on the severity of the offence and the location.

As a reminder, we have previously discussed popular resorts that are not worth your attention.

trip beach Spain fine smoking tourism
Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
