Popular countries where the sea isn’t great in summer travel 2025

Summer is the time when everyone dreams of the sea, the sun, and a carefree vacation. However, there are countries where it's better not to go during this season. The reason is simple: the heat is unbearable, or the rain won't let you leave your room. Not even the most luxurious hotels can help.

Trendy but unsuccessful vacation destinations for summer

Egypt

The resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada have long been popular among tourists. But in the summer, it's unbearable. The temperature exceeds 104 °F (ca. 40 °C), the sea resembles a bathtub, and the sun is so intense that you won't want to go on excursions. Because of the weather, tours are cheaper during this season. But is it worth saving money if it's so uncomfortable?

UAE

It's even hotter there. In Dubai, the air heats up to over 104 °F (ca 45° C) in the summer. The sea is as warm as soup. Even at night, it doesn't cool down much — you just can't survive without air conditioning. Your whole vacation turns into walking from one air conditioner to another. It's better to come in the fall or winter when it's truly thrilling.

UAE. Photo: Freepik

The Maldives

It's a paradise, but not in the summer. It's the rainy season: frequent downpours, humidity, strong winds, and cloudy skies can easily ruin your vacation. You won't be able to take good photos for Instagram, and you'll have to cancel your beach plans. It's no surprise that tours here are cheaper in the summer. It's just a bad season.

Tunisia

At first glance, it seems like a good option. However, the heat here is unique: the dry, hot desert air can be challenging for the body. The sea is warm and sometimes dirty due to sewage overflow. Add to that the mosquito invasion, and the romance immediately disappears.

Tunisia. Photo: Freepik

Thailand

Summer is the rainy season here. It seems like you just went outside and are already wet. The humidity is so high that neither your clothes nor your hair can dry. And although it's green and beautiful, it's better to choose another time for beach relaxation.

