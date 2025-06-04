Our social media:

The world's worst beach — where you shouldn't go

The world's worst beach — where you shouldn't go

Publication time 4 June 2025 15:48
The world's worst beach — where you shouldn't go on holiday
Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. Photo: tripadvisor.com

One of the most famous holiday destinations has topped the list of the world's worst beaches, despite its crystal clear water and white sand. We are talking about Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

The Daily Express writes about it.

The holiday destination to avoid

According to the analysis of TripAdvisor reviews of the 200 most popular beaches in the world by Cloudwards, Waikiki Beach does not live up to its glossy reputation.

For the analysis, experts used complaint-related keywords like "dirty", "overcrowded", "long queues", "noise", and "disruption" and calculated the total complaint score. Waikiki received the highest score out of all 200 beaches worldwide.

The world's worst beach — where you shouldn't go — photo 1
Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Visitors complain that the beach is incredibly crowded, with one comparing it to a "human sardine can". Many tourists also complain about the constant lack of parking spaces and "space" queues.

Earlier, we wrote about the city in Europe with atmospheric bars and beautiful fjords. We also shared valuable tips with tourists who are afraid to fly.

trip summer beach tourism Hawaii
Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
