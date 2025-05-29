Top 3 incredible resorts to visit this summer — Tourist guide

The Canary Islands. Photo: cntraveller.com

There are so many great vacation destinations in the world that it can be hard to choose where to go. With over 60 cruises under his belt, a sales manager for a cruise company, Colin Rillie, has put together a list of the must-see destinations, Daily Express reports.

Mallorca

While most visitors to Mallorca are familiar with the famous Draca Caves, few realize that the island has a hidden cave with its own underground beach. The Cova des Coloms cave is located on the east coast of the island near Cala Romantica. There, you can swim under towering cliffs.

Norwegian fjords

The village of Hellesilt is home to one of the most famous and picturesque fjords in Norway. This peaceful place boasts the incredible Seven Sisters Waterfall. For those seeking the "full experience", the cruise professional recommends taking the sunset ferry from Hellesylt to Geiranger.

Canary Islands

The traveler says the islands are a hidden gem formed by an ancient lava flow. The Canary Islands have crystal-clear waters that are ideal for swimming and snorkeling.

"Just make sure to check the tide times, as low tide is the best and safest time to enjoy these stunning natural pools", Rilley emphasized.

