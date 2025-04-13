The world's first airplane with tattoos — photos

Boeing 737-9 MAX with tattoos. Photo: Schiphol Airport

The Dutch charter airline Corendon Dutch Airlines surprised with an unusual design of the aircraft. Its fuselage is decorated with tattoo drawings.

This was reported by avianews.com.

Airplane with a tattoo

The unique design was created in honor of the company's 25th anniversary. It is reported that the tattoo pattern adorns the entire fuselage of the Boeing 737-9 MAX airliner.

It was created by tattoo artist Hank Schiffmacher, who has tattooed famous celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Kurt Cobain, Adam Levine, and members of Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The tattoo depicts hearts, birds, and symbols of home.

"Tattoos tell stories. This design is about the road, about connections, and about the human need to discover the world," explained the legendary tattoo artist.

The unique design of the Boeing 737-9 MAX. Photo: Schiphol Airport

Nowadays, the stylish airplane delivers travelers from Amsterdam to Turkey.

