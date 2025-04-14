Why you shouldn't wear shorts on a plane — advice for tourists

The plane's cabin with passengers. Photo: Pexels

Soon, the season of holidays and summer looks will be upon the tourists. However, you shouldn't wear your favorite shorts on a plane.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Why should you not choose shorts for a plane?

The crew member of a plane from one of the popular airlines explained that it is better not to wear short shorts when travelling, because there are a lot of bacteria and germs on the seats that can cause various diseases. He advised choosing lightweight trousers.

He also advised never to fly in sandals, flip-flops, or heels. The reason is that such footwear can put passengers in danger in the event of an emergency.

A passenger wearing trousers on a plane. Photo: Pinterest

In particular, if the situation on the plane requires the evacuation of passengers, you will be forced to take off your heels to ensure that you do not pierce the stairs. In addition, during an emergency, the floor may be very hot or cold, covered in oil, or even on fire. This can cause severe burns in sandals or slates.

As a reminder, we told you why everyone should visit Vietnam. We also wrote about what you can be fined for in Poland.