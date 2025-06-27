In Indonesia, a blogger fell into a volcano and died

A rescue operation to save Juliana. Photo: AP

Brazilian blogger Juliana Marins tragically died on Lombok Island in Indonesia after falling into Mount Rinjani.

The tragedy in Indonesia

Juliana was climbing with a group, overcoming steep ascents. When they reached the top of the second-highest volcano in Indonesia, Juliana stopped to film a video with a friend she had met the day before.

Frederica admitted that the climb was "very difficult", and the other group members said it was "very cold" on the volcano.

After hiking around the crater of Mount Rinjani, Juliana began to feel out of breath. She told the two guides that she needed to rest. They advised her to rest and continued with the group.

After she was left alone on the trail, she slipped and fell, tumbling down the slope into the volcano.

Tourists inside the crater heard her screams. She had miraculously survived the initial fall, but she was too injured to climb back up. She was stranded there without food or water. Search and rescue teams were dispatched eight hours later because heavy fog hindered the climb up the volcano. By the time rescuers reached her, she had fallen deep into the sand and died.

The last photo of GJuliana Marins in Indonesia. Photo: Instagram

