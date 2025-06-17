Tourist in Japan warns others after picking up venomous cone snail that can cause paralysis or death

A tourist rests on the beach. Photo: freepik.com

When relaxing on a beach or exploring a shoreline, it’s common to spot beautiful seashells washed up by the waves. But tourists should be cautious.

That’s according to Daily Express.

Advertisement

Dangerous snails in Japan

Blogger Becky Lee, currently living in Japan, had no idea what could have happened when she picked up a beautiful shell of a marble cone snail. She later urged people to be more careful after a close call while exploring a beach in Okinawa.

"The black and white tube you see is the snail's siphon, but this is also the end of the snail that shoots out to sting and inject its victims with venom that can lead to full paralysis or even fatality," she explained.

According to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, a marble cone snail likely wouldn’t have killed Becky if it had stung her.

In fact, only two cone snail species — Conus textile and Conus geographus — are known to be lethal. Even then, fewer than 100 deaths have ever been recorded from their stings.

Still, the sting of a marble cone snail can cause unpleasant symptoms like swelling, numbness, and vomiting.

Previously, we wrote about the world’s most livable cities.

We also explained why leaving food on your plate is considered disrespectful in India.