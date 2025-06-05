Why Tivat, Montenegro Is Being Called the 'Ibiza of the Balkans'

The city of Tivat in Montenegro. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Ibiza is known for its beautiful beaches and wild parties, making it one of Europe's leading vacation destinations. However, its popularity has led to protests by local residents and a rapid increase in prices, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Why You Should Visit Tivat

The coastal town of Tivat, Montenegro, is an ideal place to enjoy an Ibiza-style luxury vacation for less money.

Tivat's marina is home to many chic restaurants and bars. It was built on the site of a former naval base.

Outside the marina, tourists can visit the Maritime Heritage Museum to learn about the history of the coastal area. One of the city's attractions is the Plaza Ponta beach.

Views of Tivat in Montenegro. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Tourists can also visit Kotor, a beautiful seaside town with a stunning bay, just half an hour from Tivat.

Unlike Ibiza, a vacation in Tivat won't break the bank. According to Numbeo, a local beer costs around 2.50 euros and a cappuccino costs less than 3 euros.

In July and August, temperatures in Tivat can reach 86 °F (ca. 30 °C), and from April to October, it is usually warm and sunny. The resort can be reached from Europe via easyJet and Jet2 airlines.

As a reminder, we told you about African Dubai — the impressive megacity with luxury homes, and an incredible island country with some of the world's best beaches.