How to wash your feet from the sand without getting dirty on the beach — the life hack

The holiday season is just around the corner. Relaxing on a sunny beach gives us strength, but sand that gets caught in clothes and sticks to the skin can ruin our mood.

How to cleanse yourself of sand after the beach

Instagram user @dailyorginalvids posted a video in which she shared a surprisingly simple way to wash sand off your feet. From now on, you don't need to visit a public shower or rub your feet with a towel.

For this method, the tourist used an ordinary plastic bag that she filled with seawater.

Holding the bag by the handles, she dipped her feet in it one by one. The sand is quickly washed off her heels and she can put on clean shoes. In addition, the blogger shared other life hacks that will be useful while relaxing on the beach.

How to wash your feet from sand. Photo: Instagram screenshot

