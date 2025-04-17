Cities of the world that can be explored on foot

The streets of Córdoba in Spain. Photo: malagacar.com

Many tourists like to explore a new city by walking. The travel agency Skyscanner has selected countries for hiking by analysing the number of hiking routes, air quality, crime rate, and distance between major attractions.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Córdoba, Spain

Tourists will need only 26 minutes to get around the main attractions of the city. The city's trademark is the La Mesquite Mosque and Cathedral, which is one of the most impressive examples of Islamic architecture in the world. Córdoba's old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is ideal for exploring on foot.

Nagasaki, Japan

It is an incredible city located on the large harbour. Nagasaki also has a low crime rate, and its attractions are easily accessible on foot.

Hiroshima, Japan

Tourists should definitely visit the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which reveals the city's terrible past during the 1945 bombing. Today, Hiroshima is a thriving metropolis that attracts travellers with its beauty. A walk around the main attractions will take tourists only 41 minutes.

Hiroshima in the evening. Photo: travel.gaijinpot.com

Reggio Calabria, Italy

In this small city with incredible beaches and views, tourists will need only 25 minutes to reach the main attractions on foot. Travellers should take a stroll along the waterfront and visit the National Museum of Greater Greece. It houses bronze items dating back to the 5th century BC and objects from the Roman and Byzantine eras.

Tartu, Estonia

There are many parks in the city, and the banks of the Emajõgi River offer incredible views. Among the main attractions of Tartu are the Estonian National Museum and the Botanical Garden at the city university. In addition, this city is one of the cleanest in the world.

As a reminder, we wrote about the 10 most expensive countries for tourists.