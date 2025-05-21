The coast in England where Harry Potter was filmed — photo

The Eastbourne coast. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Eastbourne is one of the seven most beautiful towns in the world, according to Wanderlust magazine. Tourists come to this town to enjoy the incredible views of the coast.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why should you visit Eastbourne in England?

This town is a great place to go for long walks, during which you can enjoy the incredible views of Beachy Head, Birling Gap, and the Seven Sisters. However, few tourists know about this Eastbourne.

"The cliffs are breathtaking and you can see the sea for miles and miles. The way the sun glimmers off the water makes photos look exceptional," one of the tourists wrote on Tripadvisor.

The Eastbourne Pier is the town's business card. It was built between 1866 and 1872 and is a historical landmark. Many famous movies were filmed in the town, including Harry Potter, James Bond, and Pearl Harbor.

There are many cosy cafes, restaurants, and shops in Eastbourne.

If you're looking for a nice seaside town to spend your summer holidays in, Eastbourne might be the ideal place for you.

