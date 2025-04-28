What things not to take in a suitcase on a plane - tips for tourists

A tourist travels by air. Photo: Freepik

Popular low-cost airlines may offer cheap tickets, but travelers often end up paying more due to extra baggage fees. Matthew Corrigan, CEO of Trtl Travel, shared tips on how to fit everything you need into a backpack or small carry-on.

This was reported by The Mirror US.

How to save space in your luggage

Corrigan advises travelers to leave behind certain everyday items that tend to take up a lot of space and add unnecessary weight.

Specifically, he recommends skipping items like hairdryers, towels, and full toiletry kits. Most hotels provide these essentials, though it's a good idea to double-check with your accommodation before departure.

Instead of packing shampoo or body wash, Corrigan suggests buying small bottles upon arrival, as it’s usually cheaper than paying for overweight luggage at the airport.

He also advises travelers to wear bulky items, such as sweaters and coats, at the airport rather than packing them in their bags.

"Bulky items like jumpers and coats are best worn on the plane rather than packed. It frees up valuable space in your suitcase and helps ensure you stay warm during the flight," Corrigan said.

