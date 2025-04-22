What to take with you on a cruise ship — tips for tourists

A tourist travels on a cruise ship. Photo: Freepik

The well-known traveller urged passengers preparing for a cruise trip to avoid making three mistakes. Seemingly trivial things can make your life unbearable.

Tips for those planning a cruise ship trip

The specialist advised never to put medicines in checked baggage. Your baggage may be delayed, diverted, or, in very rare cases, not delivered to the cruise ship. If you become ill, no one at sea will be able to give you access to your suitcase.

Also, under no circumstances should you put your passport or other identification documents in the luggage on a cruise ship. You may be denied access to the ship without them.

The next rule concerns alcoholic beverages. Many cruise lines allow you to bring one or two bottles of wine or champagne on board. However, they should not be left in the luggage compartment. They can break and damage your belongings, and the drinks can be confiscated.

