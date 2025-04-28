What is special about the Pantelleria Island in Italy?

Pantelleria Island. Photo: wikipedia.org

Italy boasts about 450 beautiful islands, but one of them is special. The Pantelleria Island impresses with its beautiful landscapes and vibrant culture.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why you should visit the Pantelleria Island in Italy

The Pantelleria Island is renowned for producing incredible wine and boasts its own traditional grape-growing technique, which has been passed down from generation to generation. The vite ad alberello technology has been recognised by UNESCO.

The average temperature on the island reaches 26°C in May. The best way to explore the island's unique locations is on foot.

A must-see is the island's famous landmark, the Elephant Arch, located on the east coast. This rocky formation, resembling an elephant's trunk, stretches from the cliffs of the island to the sea and is one of the main tourist attractions of Pantelleria. It makes for incredible photos.

The Elephant Arch on the Pantelleria Island. Photo: whatkirstydidnext.com

You can also relax on the island by the Venus Mirror Lake. This is an ideal place for those seeking a relaxing holiday. Here, tourists can rejuvenate in the thermal waters, which reach a temperature of 50°C.

