What you should do on every trip — tips for tourists

The experienced traveller Jenny Addo told us how to get the most out of a short holiday. She shared valuable advice for those who usually go on a weekend trip.

What should you do during a short trip?

The traveller recommended taking part in a "Guru Walk" during her holiday. These are free walking tours where you can see more interesting locations and learn what not to waste your time on.

"The Guru Walk should be the first thing on your itinerary, that way the tour basically tells you all the cool things about the place you're in, you can make note of that, and come back to the things you want to visit in more detail," she noted.

A well-thought-out tour will leave you more time to relax. Also, you won't have to worry about missing something important.

