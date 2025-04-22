The third season of The White Lotus — locations where the TV show was filmed

Scene from the TV show The White Lotus. Photo: YouTube screenshot

In recent years, no other TV show has inspired such a passion for travelling as The White Lotus. HBO has released the list of locations where the third season was filmed.

The White Lotus locations

The third season of the TV show was filmed in one of the most popular resorts in the world — Thailand.

Many scenes take place in the luxurious pool villas of the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, located on the island of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. It was here that all breakfasts and lunches were filmed. The island is also home to the Ratliff family's luxurious villa, where matriarch Victoria (Parker Posey) delivers some of her most iconic lines.

Also not to be forgotten is the Buddhist monastery that brought the Ratliff family to Koh Samui. These scenes were filmed at Wat Phu Khao Thong, not far from Maenam Beach.

The film crew of The White Lotus on Koh Samui. Photo: HBO

Scene from the TV show The White Lotus. Photo: HBO

Khaad Rin Beach on the neighbouring island of Koh Phangan also makes an appearance in the series, as several characters go there for the famous monthly full moon party.

Some scenes for The White Lotus were filmed on Thailand's largest island, Phuket. The dinner scenes were filmed at the Ta Khai restaurant of the Rosewood Phuket Hotel.

Other Phuket attractions featured in the series include Bangla Boxing, Ya Nui Beach, Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and Del Mar Cafe.

