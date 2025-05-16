Clothes to never wear on an airplane — Tips for tourists

Airport. Photo: Pixabay

There's nothing like the feeling of boarding a plane, knowing you're about to explore a new country.

However, uncomfortable clothes can ruin this unforgettable experience, as Daily Express reports.

What clothes should you avoid wearing on flights?

Flight attendant Cher Dallas noted that people want to feel comfortable on airplanes, especially during long flights. Therefore, the choice of clothing is very important.

First, she advised avoiding overalls. This is because they will collect dirt on all surfaces in the toilet.

"There aren’t actually any laws governing how airlines need to maintain lavatories on board your flight," said the flight attendant.

She also recommends against wearing shorts on flights.

"The amount of times that dirty diapers get changed on the seats is astonishing, not to mention people vomit, people are dirty themselves and are sitting in the seat," the flight attendant said.

Passangers on the plane. Photo: Pixabay

The flight attendant advised against wearing T-shirts because it can be cold in the plane, and they can restrict your movement. Additionally, the airline representative recommended wearing T-shirts and other lightweight tops under hoodies and sweaters so that you can take them off if necessary.

"I had to provide emergency medical care because someone overheated, and they had to sit in a bra," she said.

