Ryanair has changed the rules for passengers — what you should definitely know

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair offers favorable ticket prices, but every year it changes the rules and tightens the requirements for passengers. This year, the innovations concern luggage and punctuality of travellers.

Transition to electronic tickets

In May, passengers do not need to print out plane tickets. To board a flight, all you need to do is upload your ticket to the app. While the company is still in the process of transition, passengers can board using both electronic and printed tickets.

Stricter requirements for hand luggage

You can now take a backpack or bag measuring 40×20×25 centimeters on board free of charge. Your luggage must fit under your seat. Previously, a small suitcase was allowed on board, but now you will have to pay for it. You will have to pay about 70 euros for exceeding the established dimensions.

Fines for being late

The airline has imposed severe fines on punctual passengers. Due to their lateness, flights may be delayed. As a result of the shift in flight schedules, the company suffers losses. In May, passengers who miss their flight will have to pay EUR 120.

