Ryanair has changed the rules for passengers — what you should definitely know

Ryanair introduces new fines — what passengers need to know

Ryanair introduces new fines — what passengers need to know

Publication time 14 May 2025 13:40
A Ryanair plane. Photo: Bloomberg

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair offers favorable ticket prices, but every year it changes the rules and tightens the requirements for passengers. This year, the innovations concern luggage and punctuality of travellers.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells what tourists planning to travel with Ryanair should know.

Transition to electronic tickets

In May, passengers do not need to print out plane tickets. To board a flight, all you need to do is upload your ticket to the app. While the company is still in the process of transition, passengers can board using both electronic and printed tickets.

A passenger at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Stricter requirements for hand luggage

You can now take a backpack or bag measuring 40×20×25 centimeters on board free of charge. Your luggage must fit under your seat. Previously, a small suitcase was allowed on board, but now you will have to pay for it. You will have to pay about 70 euros for exceeding the established dimensions.

Fines for being late

The airline has imposed severe fines on punctual passengers. Due to their lateness, flights may be delayed. As a result of the shift in flight schedules, the company suffers losses. In May, passengers who miss their flight will have to pay EUR 120.

As a reminder, popular low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air urged passengers to check the airports of the cities they plan to fly to. We also told you about the Top 5 foods you shouldn't eat before a flight.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
1 /