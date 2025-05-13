Can I travel with pets on a Wizz Air plane?

A Wizz Air plane. Photo: Moshe Shai/Flash90

Many people cannot imagine their lives without a pet. However, some airlines strictly prohibit the transportation of animals on board.

It was reported by avianews.com.

Advertisement

Does Wizz Air allow you to fly with pets?

The Hungarian low-cost airline prohibits the carriage of any animals on board. This is probably due to the airline's affordable ticket prices. The fact is that animals can delay flights, and this, in turn, leads to losses.

However, there is an exception, and it concerns people with disabilities. A passenger can take a guide dog on board. This service is provided absolutely free of charge, but this information must be specified when booking a ticket.

The cat helps the owner pack his suitcase. Photo: Freepik

Also, at least 48 hours before departure, you need to send the guide dog's certificate and all veterinary documents required in the country of departure and the country of arrival to the Wizz Air Assistance Center at specialassistance@wizzair.com.

The company also warns that no more than one guide dog can travel on one flight.

As a reminder, popular low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air urged passengers to check the airports of the cities they plan to fly to. We also told you about the Top 5 foods you shouldn’t eat before a flight.