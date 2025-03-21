Volcanic eruption in Indonesia — the level of danger

Mount Levotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupting: Reuters

At least seven international flights from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled. The reason was the powerful eruption of the Mount Levotobi Laki-Laki volcano.

It was reported by The Guardian.

Volcanic eruption in Indonesia

The eruption of the 1703-metre-high double-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores has been reported.

Due to the potential danger, seven international flights were cancelled, including six Jetstar flights to Australia and one Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur. Several other flights — domestic and international, including Thailand, Singapore, and Australia — were delayed.

There were no reports of damage to nearby villages, but the Indonesian Volcanology Agency warned residents of the possibility of volcanic mudslides due to heavy rains.

Due to the ongoing eruption, the country's geological agency has raised the alert level at the volcano to the highest on the four-level system.

