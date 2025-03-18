Popular airlines banned the use of power banks — details

Passengers on a plane. Photo: Freepik

Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways have imposed the new rules. From now on, their passengers are strictly banned from using power banks or rechargeable batteries throughout the flight.

Express writes about it.

New airline bans

Singapore Airlines has announced that the new rules will come into force on April 1. From now on, passengers will not be able to charge their personal devices using portable power banks, nor will they be able to charge power banks using onboard USB ports. Under the new rules, power banks must be carried in hand luggage.

It is also reported that airline permission is required to transport power banks from 100 to 160 Wh.

The passenger is discharging her phone. Photo: Freepik

Thai Airways has also banned passengers from using and charging power banks during the flight. The new rule was introduced on March 15. Thai Airways allows passengers to carry spare batteries in their hand luggage with a capacity not exceeding 100 Wh.

