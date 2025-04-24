Where Prince William and Kate Middleton will go for their wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales

Next Tuesday, April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their fourteenth wedding anniversary. The royal couple has planned a visit to the Scottish island of Mallaig on that day.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

One of the favorite islands of Prince William and Kate Middleton

It is noted that on April 29, Kate and William will begin a two-day visit to the Isle of Mull, the second-largest island in the Inner Hebrides.

During the visit, the couple will meet with local residents and present a new initiative of the Royal Foundation that supports two public spaces on the island.

The Isle of Mull, the fourth-largest island in Scotland, has a special meaning for William. It is associated with the title of Lord of the Isles, one of the many Scottish titles he inherited after his father Charles became King.

The Isle of Mull in Scotland. Photo: visitscotland.com

This island is worth putting on your list of places to visit. On the island, tourists can go whale-watching from a boat with Staffa Tours or take a walk among the furry animals on the Lunge.

For those who appreciate quality alcohol, you can sample the whiskey made at the Tobermory Distillery or try the award-winning Isle of Mull Cheese, made by farm cheesemakers in the Hebrides using centuries-old traditions.

