New rules for entering Thailand — details

Thailand is changing its entry rules for foreigners from May 1, 2025. Individuals must first fill out the TDAC (Thailand Digital Arrival Card).

What do tourists need to know when planning a trip to Thailand?

It is reported that no one will be allowed to enter the country without the filled TDAC (Thailand Digital Arrival Card). The card is submitted separately for each family member.

The card was created so that border guards could receive all key information about foreigners and speed up the passage of control.

The TDAC is mandatory for all foreigners, including those who come to the country for tourism, business, or transit.

The card must contain your personal and passport details, as well as information about your flight and the address of your temporary residence in Thailand.

The TDAC is filled in on the website of the Thailand Immigration Bureau no earlier than 3 days before the planned visit. Just in case, it is better to take a printout of the completed card with you on your trip.

