How to free up neighbouring plane seats — tips for tourists

Long flights can be a real challenge. However, there is a little trick that will help you free up neighbouring seats on the plane and even sleep.

How to free up neighbouring seats on a plane

Influencer Maddie Borge has shared a useful life hack for long flights. The girl tried to make her trip to Australia more comfortable and sleep better.

The tourist said she flew with Etihad and subscribed to the service called Neighbour Free.

"I bid on the seats next to me on the plane, and if the flight isn't completely full when I board, I get the whole row to myself. "It's basically like Business Class in Economy. I can lie down, sleep, all that," she said.

Thanks to this service, the girl flew alone in three seats and was able to sleep eight out of the 13.5 hours of the flight. The service cost her EUR 230. A business class ticket costs an average of EUR 2,200, so by paying extra for the service, you can save a lot of money and travel in comfort.

