How to sleep on a plane — tips for tourists

Sleeping in an upright position without a comfortable mattress or pillow is a real challenge. Loud noise and light also interfere with normal rest on the plane.

How to have a good rest during a flight

Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay, shared useful life hacks on how to fall asleep quickly during a flight.

The expert recommends walking around duty-free for 30 minutes before boarding a plane.

"Studies show that just half an hour of moderate exercise can help you sleep better and further studies have proven that women who take more steps throughout the day experience deeper sleep," the expert explained.

Martin also recommended avoiding alcohol while traveling. Although it causes drowsiness, it worsens the quality of your sleep. The expert recommends drinking plain water to help avoid dehydration during the flight.

The man also recommended taking care of the most comfortable conditions for rest in advance. The expert recommended taking a special pillow for sleeping, warm socks, a sleeping mask, and earplugs when traveling by plane.

