Places on one of the beaches in Italy will need to be booked in advance

The place of rest on the beach. Photo: Freepik

Many countries are facing negative consequences of the influx of tourists. Local authorities are introducing tourist fees and other measures to address this problem.

The Independent writes about it.

Advertisement

Places on Tuerredda beach will need to be booked in advance

Tuerredda beach on the southern tip of Sardinia in Italy is a favorite among holidaymakers.

It is sheltered from the winds in a bay between two capes, so the air temperature is consistently warm and the sea remains calm. Families with small children and scuba diving enthusiasts love the beach.

However, it will not be so easy to visit this beach, as the local authorities are planning to launch an app for visitors. Tourists will need to book their places in advance. The app will organise the flow of people who want to sunbathe on Tuerredda beach.

Rest on the beach. Photo: Freepik

As a reminder, we wrote about how to upgrade to business class without extra payment. We also wrote about the city in Italy with the most delicious desserts.