Venice may go underwater in 50 years — what is the danger

The canals of Venice.

One of the most popular European cities, may disappear like Atlantis. We're talking about the romantic city of Venice.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why might Venice disappear?

Located in the northeast of Italy, Venice is the capital of the Veneto region. The city is built on more than 100 small islands, and a total of 177 canals cross it.

Due to soil subsidence and rising sea levels, Venice faces a "real risk of being swallowed by the sea". According to experts, the city could disappear under the waves by 2100.

"Perhaps in 50 years this miracle on the sea will sink to the bottom of the sea. By then the charming streets, romantic century-old buildings and dreamy islands in the water will disappear onto the sea. If you have the opportunity, you must take your family to visit this disappearing city," the article reads.

Venice is prone to flooding at certain times of the year. It mainly occurs in the fall and winter, between October and December, though it can happen at other times depending on the weather. Climate change contributes to rising sea levels, which exacerbates the flooding problem. However, hope is not yet lost.

To curb rising waters and protect the city, Venice is counting on the soon-to-be-completed MOSE (Experimental Electromechanical Module) project.

The project involves installing sea defenses consisting of 78 mobile gates, each 66 feet (ca. 20 m) wide. The gates will be located at key points to create a "coastal board" that should prevent major flooding.

