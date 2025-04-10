The drunken tourist scared passengers on the Ryanair plane

The Ryanair plane. Photo: Pinterest

Ryanair's crew had to fasten the "unruly" passenger with additional seat belts after he ignored the request to remain seated during the landing. The incident occurred on the flight from Manchester (UK) to Rhodes (Greece).

The Daily Express writes about it.

The incident on the Ryanair plane

According to the witnesses, the drunken passenger shouted at the flight attendants, who took away two bottles of alcohol and refused to serve him other drinks.

At some point, the man tore off his seat belts and broke free. The staff began to block his way through the plane so that he could not harm other passengers. It forced the pilot to cancel the initial landing attempt, turn around, and try again.

When the plane eventually landed, the Rhodes police boarded the plane to take away the troublesome passenger.

The incident on the Manchester-Rhodes plane. Photo: express.co.uk

"Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a safe and respectful environment, without unnecessary disruption," the company noted.

