Incredible city in Europe with turquoise rushing waters

Incredible city in Europe with turquoise rushing waters

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 June 2025 11:20
Swiss city with a turquoise river where locals float to work
The capital of Switzerland, Bern. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Bern, the capital of Switzerland, boasts impressive architecture. Its business cards include mythological Renaissance statues and one of the longest medieval pedestrian walkways in Europe.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

What makes the city of Bern unique?

Often called the gateway to the Bernese Highlands, a mountain range in Switzerland, the incredible city of Bern is home to the turquoise Aare River, which locals often raft down to get to work. Rafting is believed to be a popular Bernese pastime.

However, only experienced swimmers should raft down the river. The danger lies in its swift current. Popular entry points are located in Eichholz Park and on the pedestrian bridge, the Schönausteg, which is not far from the city. For such a trip, it is worth bringing waterproof bags for electronics and documents.

Some residents use the river to commute to work, while others enjoy cooling-off in it during hot weather. The river originates in the Bernese Alps and remains icy year-round.

As a reminder, we talked about the popular resort in Egypt. The experienced traveler also recommended beautiful holiday resorts.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
