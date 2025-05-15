Which island to choose for a holiday in Greece — tips for tourists

Streets of the island of Andros in Greece. Photo: greeka.com

Greece is a very popular tourist destination among travellers from all over Europe. That's why the popular islands of Mykonos and Rhodes are always crowded with tourists.

The Daily Express writes about the hidden gem of Greece.

Which island to choose for your holiday in Greece

Fortunately, there are still unpopular islands in Greece where you can sunbathe without crowds of tourists.

One of them is Andros, the charming island in the northernmost part of the Cyclades group, often called one of the hidden gems of Greece.

Despite being close to Mykonos, Andros remains overlooked by tourists.

In contrast to the crowded beaches and bustling nightlife of Mykonos, Andros is known for its quiet villages, cobbled stone paths, lush greenery, and beautiful coastline.

The island's capital, Chora, is a mix of medieval, neoclassical, and island architecture.

Andros Island. Photo: From open sources

Tourists can enjoy a stroll through its winding streets, historic churches and museums, or simply have a coffee in one of the city's cosy cafes.

One of Andros' trademarks is its hiking trails. Signposted paths cross the island, leading tourists through olive groves, meadows filled with thyme and sage, and the scent of wild herbs.

Travellers should also visit the Museum of Modern Art, the Cycladic Olive Museum, and Paleopolis.

