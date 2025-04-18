Top 10 cities in the world worth visiting in May 2025

A tourist enjoys the flowering of trees. Photo: Freepik

Although it's a bit late to book a spring vacation this year, it's never too late to start planning next year's vacation. Time Out travel magazine has published a list of the ten most beautiful cities in May.

This was reported by the Daily Express.

Advertisement

Why you should visit Hokuto in Japan

The city of Hokuto in northern Japan was recognized as the most beautiful. Due to its location, the cherry blossoms appear a little later than in other Japanese cities, in May. You can enjoy the cherry blossoms in Matsumae Park and Higashimokoto.

Just a two-hour drive from Mount Fuji, Hokuto is stunning in any season. Tourists are encouraged to visit the Suntory Hakushu distilleries, the beautiful gardens of Heidi Village, and the beautiful Kiyosato Sun Meadows Mountain Park.

Cherry blossoms in Hokuto. Photo: andtrip.jp

TOP 10 most beautiful cities for traveling in spring:

Hokuto, Japan;

Athens, Greece;

Amsterdam, the Netherlands;

Seville, Spain;

Marrakech, Morocco;

Mexico City, Mexico;

New York, USA;

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain;

Valletta, Malta;

Lisbon, Portugal.

As a reminder, we told you why everyone should visit Vietnam.

We also showed a business class for newlyweds.