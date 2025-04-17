How to check if there are no strangers in your hotel room — a tip

A girl is drinking coffee in a hotel room. Photo: Freepik

The flight attendant shared the lifehack that helps you check if your hotel room is safe. All you need for this method is a bottle of water.

The Daily Express writes about it.

The first step when settling into a hotel

The employee of KLM Airlines has developed her own method of security checks in hotels, reminiscent of the scene from the Liam Neeson action movie Taken. This method will be especially relevant for women and girls travelling alone.

She said that the best way to check that no one is under the bed is to throw a bottle of water under it.

"Throw a bottle under the bed. If it doesn't come out on the other side" then someone could be hiding there, and you should go find a member of staff to come and investigate with you," the flight attendant shared.

