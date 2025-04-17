Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Travel arrow The flight attendant reveals how to check if a hotel room is safe arrow

The flight attendant reveals how to check if a hotel room is safe

17 April 2025 15:07
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor
How to check if there are no strangers in your hotel room — a tip
A girl is drinking coffee in a hotel room. Photo: Freepik
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor

The flight attendant shared the lifehack that helps you check if your hotel room is safe. All you need for this method is a bottle of water.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

The first step when settling into a hotel

The employee of KLM Airlines has developed her own method of security checks in hotels, reminiscent of the scene from the Liam Neeson action movie Taken. This method will be especially relevant for women and girls travelling alone.

She said that the best way to check that no one is under the bed is to throw a bottle of water under it.

The flight attendant reveals how to check if a hotel room is safe — photo 1
A girl works in a hotel room. Photo: Freepik

"Throw a bottle under the bed. If it doesn't come out on the other side" then someone could be hiding there, and you should go find a member of staff to come and investigate with you," the flight attendant shared.

As a reminder, we told you why everyone should visit Vietnam. We also showed a business class for newlyweds.

holiday trip lifehacks advise safety tourism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement