Where to rent a place in Europe — Tips for tourists

A tourist in a rented place. Photo: Freepik

Airbnb is a fairly popular service for renting housing around the world. Sometimes it is much more profitable to rent a room or apartment than a hotel room.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Where is it profitable to use Airbnb?

The researchers analyzed the average price per night on Airbnb in 50 European cities to find out where the cheapest and most expensive accommodation is.

The most profitable place to rent a home turned out to be Warsaw, where the cost of living is €74 per night. The second place was taken by Istanbul, Turkey, where the average price tag for housing is €77. Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, rounds out the top three, with an average price per night of €80.

A traveler rests in a rented house. Photo: Freepik

You will have to pay a lot of money for a rent in London, where a night will cost an average of €220. The second place goes to Paris, where Airbnb accommodation costs €240. But you will have to pay more in Amsterdam, where the average cost of housing is €250.

